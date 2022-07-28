Delhi Police busts Chinese knives smuggling racket; 5 booked

In the raid on the Indo-Chinese knife smuggling ring, the Delhi Police seized 14,053 button-activated knives. Five persons were detained for smuggling Chinese knives into the country and selling them on black market websites.

Police said that on July 18, they got a call about a courier package that was lying on the road. It was found after reviewing the CCTV tape that the box had fallen from a delivery boy’s motorcycle. Each knife came packaged with information about the sender, Mohammad Sahil of the Malviya Nagar area. Sahil, 28, and his employee Wasim, 18, were arrested after a raid at his warehouse.

The knives were previously sold online by Sahil. Yusuf, 29, helped him by obtaining the knives from Ashish Chawla, 43, in Sadar Bazar and bringing them to Sahil’s storage unit.

‘Both Yusuf and Ashish were arrested and another 13,440 button-actuated knives were seized from his godown in Sadar Bazar. Chawla disclosed that he used to place orders for the knives and the payment was made by Mayank Babbar, 32, an importer who has an office in China,’ according to the police. Babbar has also been arrested, the police said.