Are you aware that the tea you drink contains DNA from bugs?

You’re consuming tea that contains insect DNA.

Do you believe that the tea you drink contains traces of bug DNA? According to a recent study that was published in the journal ‘Biology Letters,’ the team at Trier University, led by German Ecological Geneticist Henrik Krehenwinkel, discovered evidence of over 1200 different arthropod species from their analysis of just four plants: chamomile, mint, tea, and parsley. Here is what they discovered.

The research

The scientific team found a fresh approach to studying how plants and animals interact. Using a technique known as environmental DNA analysis, they purchased teas and herbs from a grocery shop and examined the dried and wrapped leaves for minuscule DNA traces. This method can be applied to any dried plant, making it a potentially invaluable tool for monitoring endangered insect species and tracking the spread of crop pests.

The findings

Henrik Krehenwinkel stated in an interview with The Scientist, ‘What truly astonished me was the high diversity we observed. In only one tea bag of green tea, we discovered up to 400 different types of insects. In addition, the study showed that samples of professionally made teas and herbs purchased from German grocery stores included DNA traces from 3,264 invertebrates, including spiders, mites, flies, cockroaches, butterflies, mantids, and many more from around the world.