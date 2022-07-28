‘For now, limit sexual partners’; WHO advises men at risk of monkeypox

The World Health Organization’s director-general has advised men who are at risk of monkeypox to limit their sexual partners for the time being. Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected by rodent or small animal bites. It does not usually spread easily among people.

However, more than 15,000 cases have been reported this year in countries where the disease has not previously been seen. In the United States and Europe, the vast majority of infections have occurred in men who have sex with men, though health officials have stressed that anyone can contract the virus.

It is primarily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted through linens used by a person infected with monkeypox. Although it has spread through the population as if it were a sexually transmitted disease, officials are on the lookout for other types of spread that could exacerbate the outbreak. There have been several instances where this has occurred: Officials said on Friday that they were aware of two children and at least eight women in the United States infected with monkeypox.

Fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and bumps on various parts of the body are among the symptoms. Many men’s illnesses have been mild, and no one has died in the United States. People can, however, be contagious for weeks, and the lesions can be excruciatingly painful. There was reason to believe that when monkeypox emerged, public health officials would be able to control it.

The distinctive bumps should have made infection detection simple. And, because the virus spreads through close personal contact, officials reasoned that by interviewing infected people and asking who they had been intimate with, they could reliably trace its spread.