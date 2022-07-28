Gulf country announce restrictions on cash transactions

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced certain restrictions on cash transactions. QCB announced that cash transactions that exceed the value of QR 50,000 are prohibited in selected trading outlets. The decision is in line with the Council of Ministers’ Decision No. (10) of 2022.

The decision is applicable for the following trading outlets:

– Sale, purchase and rental of properties of all kinds, and modifying it.

– Sale, purchase and rental of vehicles of all kinds and their distinctive numbers.

– Sale, purchase and rental of all maritime transportation.

– Sale, purchase and rental of all precious metals, gemstones and jewellery.

– Sale, purchase and rental of camels, horses, livestock and falcons, whether single or flocks.