Man conceals gold worth 27 lakh in socks, caught at Varanasi airport

The customs crew at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport on Wednesday confiscated up to 530 grams of gold from a male passenger travelling from Sharjah. According to reports, the gold that was taken was 99.50% pure and was worth more than 27 lakh.

It was placed in two black plastic bags that the man pasted with the soles of each of his feet to disguise them. It was maintained in the shape of brown paste. These pouches, which were discovered during a physical check of the passenger, were concealed by socks that he was wearing.

Further proceedings of arrest for production before the Varanasi Special CJM (Economic Offenses) and further investigation are currently under process.

The incident occurs the day after gold wrapped in adhesive tapes worth more than 30 lakh was found concealed on a SpiceJet aircraft from Bangkok to Kolkata. The gold, which weighed almost 600 grams was found by intelligence agents at the airport in Kolkata.

Controlled delivery instructions were published on July 14 by the customs department, allowing authorities to follow questionable consignments of goods, including gold and narcotics, among others.

A customs officer is authorised to implant tracking devices to keep tabs on the transit of questionable shipments, under the regulations. An expert on the gold sector said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other organisations, such as the Enforcement Directorate, might use the regulation tracking devices to monitor any movement.

As per the expert, controlled delivery regulations were introduced since the gold imports are rising and also the chances of an increase in smuggling activities.