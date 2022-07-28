Man hospitalised after family gets whooping electricity bill in Madhya Pradesh

An whopping power bill of Rs 3,419 crore received by a middle-class family in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, caused the family’s oldest member to have a medical emergency. The massive price was quickly reduced to Rs 1,300 when the issue was brought to the public attention.

Nitin Manglik, general manager of MPMKVVC, claimed it was a human error and added that action had been taken against the employees concerned. The assistant revenue officer of the power distribution company has been suspended, while the junior engineer of the concerned area has been given a show-cause notice in the issue. ‘An employee entered the consumer number in place of the units consumed in the software, resulting in the bill with a higher amount. The corrected bill of Rs 1,300 has been issued to the power consumer’, he said.

The event occurred in the family of Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Sanjeev Kankane, Gupta’s husband, said that his father fell ill after seeing the huge amount on the electricity bill. ‘Coming to know about the issue, I cross-checked the bill dated July 20 from the website of the state government-operated power distribution company, the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, but the same inflated bill was shown uploaded there also. When the issue came out in the public domain, the problem was addressed and the flawed bill (which was to be paid by July 30) was corrected with the actual payable amount of Rs 1300-plus’, Sanjeev Kankane said on Wednesday.