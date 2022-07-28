Teen battles cancer and scores 97.75 per cent in ISC exams

A blood cancer diagnosis can undoubtedly come as a shock to a patient. However, some people learn to control their emotions and keep moving forward while remaining focused, overcoming the odds to accomplish a remarkable achievement. The story of 17-year-old Pramita Tiwari surely serves as an example of the unbreakable human spirit that many of us tend to forget we possess. While battling illness, Pramita, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, achieved a score of 97.75 percent on the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination.

Pramita began to have symptoms during the lockdown period. The family came to know that she had acute minor leukaemia (blood cancer) after her parents had her tested. Her therapy started while her parents remained steadfastly by her side. Prior to receiving chemotherapy at a multispecialty hospital in Gurugram, Pramita first had treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. She had a bone marrow transplant in January. She found time for her studies in between all of these.

‘I didn’t have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration’, she said.

Her parents have been informed by the doctors that her cancer is now under control. Her doctors kept her spirits up and her teachers set up special online lessons.

Pramita Tiwari aspires to enrol in a medical science course and pursue a career as a doctor.