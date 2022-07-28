‘The Palace,’ a new miniseries with Kate Winslet as the star.

In the upcoming television series ‘The Palace,’ Hollywood actor Kate Winslet will play the lead role. Variety reports that ‘The Palace’ depicts the tale of a year within the palace gates of an authoritarian ruler as it starts to fall apart. Apart from starring in the project, Winslet will also executive produce it. The show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner is Will Tracy.

Frank Rich will also executive produce alongside Stephen Frears, who will also helm the film. eth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe will also write for the show.

‘We are honoured to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on ‘The Palace,’’ said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

‘The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who-remarkably-have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us,’ Orsi added.

Additionally, Winslet has been cast in the HBO limited series ‘The Trust,’ which is based on the same-titled book by Hernan Diaz. She earned the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series for her work in the HBO limited series ‘Mare of Easttown’ before that.

For those who don’t know, Winslet also received an Emmy in 2011 for her work on the HBO limited series ‘Mildred Pierce.’ Her seven Oscar nominations, which include ones for movies like ‘Titanic,’ ‘Iris,’ and ‘Little Children,’ are another notable aspect of her career. For her work in the 2009 movie ‘The Reader,’ she received the Oscar for best actress.