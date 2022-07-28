These common foods can help alleviate arthritis pain naturally.

These everyday items can relieve excruciating joint pain.

Do you experience agonising back, joint, or knee pain? There is no doubt that pain, particularly joint and knee discomfort, can have an impact on your general health.

Some attribute it to their ever-rising weight, an injury, inflammation, or arthritis, but treating joint pain alone by changing your diet, using ointments topically, or taking tablets won’t work long-term.

A complete change in diet and lifestyle is recommended by experts from all over the world to treat and improve conditions including arthritis and knee pain. Here are some straightforward meals that can naturally improve this problem. Read on

Garlic and onion

The best natural remedy for bodily aches may be the pungent flavour and aroma of garlic and onions. This is the rationale for the traditional application of heated mustard oil and garlic to sore spots. This is due to the fact that garlic possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that aid to lessen discomfort and swelling. Additionally mineral-rich, onions aid in the relief of joint and body aches.

Fatty Fish

Fish like tuna, salmon, and mackerel are excellent sources of protein, and there is no better food to treat arthritis pain and inflammation than fatty fish. Omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D are present, which contribute to increased muscle strength and cell and tissue regeneration.

?Green Tea

Making a cup of green tea can aid with joint and knee discomfort, swelling, and even the healing of the senses. This is due to the antioxidant epigallocatechin-3-gallate’s high concentration in green tea (EGCG). According to studies, this substance can help knee joints recover and maintain cartilage by reducing the production of inflammatory chemicals in the body.

Berries

Berries are a great source of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Berries also aid in cell and tissue regeneration because they include antioxidants like anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory qualities.

?Dark Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli, which most people despise, are actually excellent for reducing arthritis-related pain and inflammation since they are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Leafy greens are naturally rich in vitamins E and C, and eating them promotes the growth of collagen, which strengthens cartilage and increases joint flexibility.