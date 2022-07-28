‘Unruly passenger’ diverts London-Los Angeles flight

An ‘unruly passenger’ forced the cancellation of a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, flight VS141 from London’s Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles International Airport was diverted to Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘The aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City to be met by police authorities,’ a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement. However, it is unclear what caused the detour. Nancy Volmer, an airport spokesperson, confirmed the same. Volmer told Gephardt Daily, ‘I can confirm that the flight from London to LAX was diverted to Salt Lake City due to an unruly passenger. I’m not sure what made them so rambunctious. … I know they were removed from the plane, and the plane continued on to Los Angeles.’

The spokesperson apologised to the passengers onboard for the ‘inconvenience’ and informed them that the flight was later able to continue its journey to LA, but arrived approximately four hours late. According to the airline’s statement, ‘the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we do not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes this’.

The cabin crew was also ‘highly trained to deal with any individuals who may impact that experience for others,’ according to the company. It was unclear what exactly occurred aboard the plane to cause the diversion.