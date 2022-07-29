‘Accidental death’: Kerala court dismisses plea demanding re-probe on violinist Balabhaskar’s death

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala court dismissed a petition demanding a re-investigation into violinist Balabhaskar’s death on Friday. The court upheld CBI’s finding in the case that Balabhaskar and his daughter died due to rash and negligent driving.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded that the musician’s death was an accident and had no foul play as alleged by the family. Balabhaskar’s family had submitted a plea alleging that the CBI investigation was not satisfactory. The court accepted the charge-sheet filed by the agency. Judge R Rekha has summoned Balabhaskar’s driver and the sole accused in the case Arjun on August 1.

Expressing his dismay over the ruling, Balabhaskar’s father KC Unni said that he will file an appeal with Kerala High Court against the judgement. He alleged that the CBI did not investigate the case properly. His demands to reconstitute the probe team , and reiterated the claim that gold smugglers were involved in Balabhaskar’s death.