American lawyers and advocates for abortion rights to meet for discussion at White House

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, pro bono lawyers and activists who support abortion rights will gather for the first time on Friday at the White House.

Following the landmark ruling last month that overturned almost 50 years of protections for women’s reproductive rights, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has come under fire from inside his own party to take action.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, White House Counsel Stuart Delery, attorneys, bar associations, and public interest groups from throughout the nation will attend the meeting, according to the White House.

The White House stated that the conversation will cover how to assist women who reside in places where abortion is prohibited in travelling to states where it is legal and how to guarantee they are not charged with a crime for seeking abortions.