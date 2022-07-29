Bank fraud case: CBI summons Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law

The brother-in-law of wanted diamond heiress Nirav Modi, Maiank Mehta, has received a summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has requested that Mainak Mehta appear before them on August 1.

In opposition to the order, the CBI has appealed a Mumbai special court’s decision to permit Mehta to return to Hong Kong.

Mehta was previously given permission to visit Hong Kong on June 16 by the special Prevention of Laundering Act (PMLA) court. Mehta is currently subject to a stay and is unable to leave the country as a result of the CBI’s petition to the Bombay High Court (HC) challenging the June 16 order. Both the CBI and the ED have chargesheets in the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank case and are conducting investigations.

Mehta said that he was simply an accused in the ED case, which is why he had come to Mumbai from Hong Kong in order to become an approver and tell the ED and the PMLA court what he knew about the multi-crore fraud.

Mehta’s attorney, Amit Desai, claimed in court on Friday that the CBI designated him an accused and summoned him at the time he became an Approver and was permitted to travel.