Centre makes efforts to lessen stress among members of armed forces

The Union government has implemented a number of initiatives to lower stress levels among members of the Indian armed services. This comes as the Centre reported that 819 members of the armed forces have committed suicide over the past five years, with the Indian Army alone being responsible for 642 of those incidents.

The regimen and training plan for troops and officers is well-spaced out and created to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in order to reduce stress.

Ajay Bhatt, the MoS for Defense, stated in a written response to the Lok Sabha that, ‘the soldiers are also exposed to progressive levels of stress during training in order to undertake assigned duties.’

The Center will concentrate on routine staff interaction, supervision, and screening, and the concept of “buddy pairs,” where staff members share a daily routine and communicate frequently to ensure moral and mental support, is being used to identify stress-related issues early on.

For employees who require them, there are medical facilities and psychologists available.