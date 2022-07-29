‘Environmental reasons’; Sprite switches from green to clear white bottles

Sprite is ditching its iconic green bottle, which has been in use for over 60 years, in favour of a more environmentally friendly clear container. The Coca-Cola Co.—Sprite’s parent company—said in a statement on Wednesday that the new design will go into effect on August 1 as part of an effort to ‘support a circular economy for plastic packaging’.

The current green plastic is made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is frequently converted into single-use items such as carpets and clothing. However, the company stated that clear plastic is easier to reuse than green plastic for new bottles. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into [new] bottles, helping to drive a circular economy for plastic,’ Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE, a recycling company that works with Coca-Cola Consolidated, said in a statement Wednesday.

Sprite’s cans and packaging graphics will remain green, but the company’s logo will change. Since it was first introduced in the United States in 1961, the lemon-lime soft drink has been packaged in green. The drink is one of Coke’s best-selling products, according to the company. Coke stated that the switch to clear plastic bottles would aid in the development of ‘a circular economy for plastic packaging’.

Sprite has already switched to clear plastic bottles with specific flavours such as cherry and sugar-free in some foreign countries. Coca-Cola also announced that the Dasani bottled water brand will be made entirely of recycled PET plastic. According to the release, the move will reduce plastic waste by 20 million pounds compared to what was used in 2019.