India has no intentions to introduce laws governing space travel.

The Department of Space announced on Thursday that it has no intentions to pass legislation governing space tourism, an industry that is only starting to take off in western nations and is thought to be a potential source of funding for deep space exploration. In an effort to promote commercial space exploration, the Department of Space has clarified the situation regarding space tourism.

According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Isro is actively working on technologies for the Gaganyaan mission’s Human Rated Launch Vehicle, Orbital Module, Life Support System, Crew Escape System, Human Centric Products, and Crew Recovery. All of these technological advancements will serve as the foundation for future space travel initiatives.

The minister, however, mentioned that as part of the Gaganyaan mission, India is developing technologies and crew safety protocols required for human space flight missions.

Just a few days prior, the Center had declared that Isro was building space tourism capabilities in order to compete in the multibillion-dollar market that would emerge in the ensuing years. According to the Department of Space, the Indian space agency is working to build domestic space tourism capabilities through the demonstration of human space travel capacity to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

In a brand-new industry called space tourism, private aircraft companies fly tourists into space for brief periods of time, offering them the chance to experience weightlessness and zero gravity and observe Earth from above. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is catching up while Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX continue to set the pace.

Blue Origin is about to launch six passengers beyond the Karmen line, the border that defines space at 100 kilometers above the planet, in its New Shepard spacecraft.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre [IN-SPACe] is conducting a survey to build the capability matrix of Indian start-ups, which shall serve as the definitive database for private activities in the space sector, according to the minister. In the meantime, he added that about 15 start-ups are engaged in the business of providing satellite services to the nation.