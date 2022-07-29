International Tiger Day in 2022: Background, Importance, and Interesting Tiger Facts.

The 29th of July is designated as International Tiger Day each year. The twelveth International Tiger Day takes place this year. The major goals of this day are to increase public awareness of and support for tiger conservation issues, as well as to create a global system for safeguarding tigers’ natural habitats.

India’s national animal is the tiger. Over half of the estimated 2,226 wild tigers in the world reside in India. All of the WWF tiger landscapes marked Global Tiger Day with great passion and excitement.

Since the turn of the 20th century, wild tiger populations have decreased by more than 95%, according to WWF. The main reasons for the loss of the tiger population are poaching, climate change, and the destruction of their natural habitat. Clearing of forests for various purposes – agriculture, timber, development activity etc — has led to the loss of the natural habitat of tigers.

THE HISTORY OF INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY:

In order to spread awareness about the declining tiger population worldwide, International Tiger Day was established in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. Tx2, a global initiative to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022, was established on this day by the 13 nations that make up the tiger range.

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT TIGERS: