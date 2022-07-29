Kim Jong Un declares nuclear deterrent is ready, criticises South Korea’s Yoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is ready to mobilise its nuclear deterrent and oppose any U.S. military clash, and for the first time criticised South Korea’s new president, warning Seoul was on the verge of war.

According to the official KCNA news agency, Kim made the statements during a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the July 27 Korean War armistice, which left the two Koreas technically still at war.

Since the 1950-53 conflict, the North has faced nuclear threats, necessitating a “urgent historical mission” of beefing up its self-defense, according to Kim.

‘Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis,’ he added, adding that ‘our nation’s nuclear war deterrence is also fully prepared to mobilise its ultimate might faithfully, accurately, and speedily to its task.’