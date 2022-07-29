Mowasalat announces route changed and new bus routes

Doha: Public transport company in Qatar, Mowasalat has announced important bus route changes. The company said that the routes 32 and 201 will be removed starting from July 30, 2022.

The transport company also announced that it will operate additional routes from July 31, 2022. Mowasalat will start operating seven new routes from July 31, 2022.

The new bus routes include: L509, L524, L529, R705, T603, T607, and T611. It will also introduce new metrolink routes including, M210, M302, M311 and M315. Some of the new routes include the Industrial Area Bus Station to New Industrial Area, Al Ruwais to Al Khor Mall and Al Gharrafa Bus Station to Al Matar Al Qadeem Metro Station.