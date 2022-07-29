Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced the first day of Islamic New Year. As per the authority, Saturday, July 30, will be the first day of the month of Muharram for 1444 Hijri, according to Umm Al Qura calendar. This was announced as the Muharram 1 crescent, which marks the beginning of the Hijri (Islamic) New Year, was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Friday, July 29 will be the completion of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1443 Hijri according to Umm al-Qura calendar.