Stock Market: Indian equity indices open higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices opened higher on Friday. The domestic benchmark indices extended gains for third day in a row.

BSE Sensex jumped 462 points or 0.81% to 57,320. NSE Nifty moved 148 points or 0.88% higher to trade at 17,078. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.03% and small-cap climbed 0.85%.13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher. The overall market breadth of BSE is strong as 1,841 shares were advancing and 544 were declining.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price inches higher

SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, M&M, PowerGrid, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NTPC and TCS were trading higher in the market. Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were trading lower.

BSE Sensex had settled at 56,858, higher by 1,041 points or 1.87% on Thursday. NSE Nifty had moved 288 points or 1.73% higher to settle at 16,930 on previous day.