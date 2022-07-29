Woman goes to forest to collect firewood, finds 4.39-carat raw diamond

Genda Bai, a woman from Madhya Pradesh who lives in Purushottampur, went to the forest to gather firewood but unintentionally spotted a priceless stone, said diamond inspector Anupam Singh on Wednesday. According to unofficial estimates, the diamond may sell for up to Rs 20 lakh at auction.

However, the woman left the diamond stone at the Diamond office later that day rather than keeping it with her. ‘Later, the woman who found the diamond in the forest area, reached the Diamond office and submitted the 4.39 carat stone’, Singh added.

After receiving the diamond, the official notified that the diamond would be auctioned off, with the money going to the woman after government royalties and taxes were deducted.

Genda Bai stated that she sells the firewood she has collected from the forest and also works as a labourer to provide for her family. ‘I have six children, four sons and two daughters, who are of marriageable age. I will use the money received by the auction for the construction of my home and my daughters’ marriage’, she said.