16 people arrested in connection with TN Kallakurichi violence

In connection with the Kallakurichi violence, which started on July 17 after a Class XII girl died in a private school’s hostel, at least 16 people have been detained.

Thirteen men have been detained for alleged rioting and property damage, while three men have been detained for allegedly encouraging violence through a Whatsapp group.

More than 100 cars were damaged or destroyed during the violence on July 17, including 15 school buses that belonged to the institution where the deceased student attended.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been established by the Madras High Court to look into the violence that had broken out in the area.

Concerns concerning students’ mental health have been raised as a result of the suicide deaths of four additional students in the Tamil Nadu state after the student death in Kallakurichi.

‘You (teachers and institutes) should first give them self-confidence and courage to face the world. Students in Tamil Nadu should be bold enough to face challenges in life,’ CM MK Stalin had stated earlier.