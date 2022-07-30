‘… because dreams do come true!’: Sunny Leone shares happy news, pic with Anurag Kashyap | See post

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Leone recently shared a happy picture and revealed that she will be working with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an upcoming project. Without sharing details about the project, Sunny took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Anurag, stating that her journey in the film industry by no means has been ‘easy’.

She wrote, ‘Yes my smile is ‘ear to ear’ because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means ‘easy’. After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film. There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!’, she wrote.

Anurag also shared pictures with Sunny and Daniel and wrote, ‘Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you’.

Apart from this project, Sunny, who made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s 2012 erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’, has quite a few films in her kitty. This year she will be seen in ‘Patta’. The film is being directed by R Radhakrishna. Sunny will be seen opposite Sreesanth in the film. Sunny will also be seen in ‘Veeramahadevi’. The film is a multilingual period movie directed by Vadivudaiyan. Apart from these two, Sunny has also been cast in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Anamika’. Sunny also has a cosmetics company ‘Star struck by SL’ and she has been busy promoting the brand for the past many days.