Chess Olympiad: Bridge in this Indian city decorated like a chessboard: Video

Chennai: Chennai is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad. The mega event began on Thursday, 28 July. It will be held till 10th August in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

The most popular icon of the Tamil Nadu’s state capital, the Napier Bridge has been painted to look like a chessboard. The historic Napier Bridge is built over the Coovum River.

The Chess Olympiad is being organised since 1927. India is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time. The event is taking place in the Asian continent after 30 years. More than 189 countries are participating in the mega event. All the matches at the Chess Olympiad will be played in the Classical Swiss League Format.