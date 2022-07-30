Hand grenade recovered by bomb squad from Maharashtra school

In the Sangli district of Maharashtra, police and a bomb squad have discovered a hand grenade inside one of the classes of a school. According to the police, a group of students found the hand grenade first.

‘A hand grenade was found at a Marathi-medium school in Kudnur village of Sangli district when some children went inside a room in the premises as their ball went inside through the window,’ police inspector Ajay Sidankar said.

‘Police along with a bomb squad reached the spot immediately. They were accompanied by sniffer dogs,’ the policeman said. The hand grenade was safely disposed of by the bomb squad and police teams before they left.

Earlier two bombs had been found in Kudnur in 2017.