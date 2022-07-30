Islamic New Year: Another emirate in UAE announces free parking

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking in the emirate during the Hijri New Year (1444H) holiday on Saturday, July 30. All parking areas, except multi-level parking terminals, will be free on Muharram 1.

Saturday, July 30, is official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE. Muharram 1 marks the start of the Islamic new year (1444H).

Earlier, authorities in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also announced free parking.