Jon Favreau, wdirector of ‘Iron Man,’ didn’t want Tony Stark to die in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Reasons why

Iron Man’s or Tony Stark’s demise was a turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to his history of alcohol and drug abuse, as well as his run-ins with the law, Robert Downey Jr. was almost a pariah before being cast in the role, but his performance in 2008’s ‘Iron Man,’ which marked the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was so unmistakable that it served to redeem both the character and the actor. The superhero, however, who is likely the most well-known to MCU fans, became one of the most adored performers in the world thanks to his experience in the part.

Tony Stark died at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ but before that, he saved the entire universe from Thanos and his forces by snapping them out of existence and ending their threat once and for all. But the use of all the six Infinity Stones all at once took its toll on his body and he died of his grievous injuries.

Even though it was a terrible death, it was the ideal send-off for the greatest MCU superhero, who started out as a carefree plaything and ended up saving trillions of other creatures.

The Russo Brothers, who directed ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ claimed that Jon Favreau, who had worked with Downey Jr. on the first two ‘Iron Man’ films, had questioned them about whether they intended to murder Iron Man.

‘He did. Yeah. And I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’ We did it anyways,’ said Joe Russo.

