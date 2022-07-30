Mahabharat actor Rasik Dave passes away

Mumbai: Actor Rasik Dave (65), known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and shows, has passed away after a prolonged illness, a family member said. Rasik Dave was popular for playing the role of Nand in the 1980s TV series Mahabharat. His last rites were held on Saturday at around 7 am in presence of family members and close friends.

Dave, who had been suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years, breathed his last on Friday evening, said his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sarita Joshi. ‘Dave had weakness, his blood pressure and kidney issues. He was on dialysis. He was there in the hospital for about 15 to 20 days. He was brought home on Thursday and I met him and he just smiled at me. He passed away at 7-7.30 pm yesterday’, Joshi told news agency PTI.

The actor began his career in 1982 with a Gujarati film, titled Putra Vadhu . In Hindi films and TV shows, the actor is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie Jhoothi , TV shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka , Mahabharat , Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki and dance reality series Nach Baliye , in which he appeared with his wife and popular TV artiste Ketki Dave. The actor-couple had formed a theatre company. Dave is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a tweet about his ‘dear friend’ and posted a picture by writing: ‘Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage, tv and films due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family. Will always be remembered’.