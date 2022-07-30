New season of ‘Gordita Chronicles’ is cancelled by HBO Max

The upcoming season of the coming-of-age comedy series ‘Gordita Chronicles’ has now officially been cancelled by HBO Max. Variety claims that the revelation is the result of Warner Bros. shifting priorities.

Just over a month after the 10-episode series’ June 23 premiere, Discovery, which owns the streamer, announced it. Diana-Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Olivia Goncalves, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, and Noah Rico were the main characters in the American comedy series, which was set in the 1980s.

‘Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end ‘Gordita Chronicles’ at HBO Max. The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen.

We give them and the outstanding actors and crew credit for developing such a moving, ground-breaking programme that resonated so strongly with a crucial audience. HBO Max’s spokesman informed Variety.

On June 23, 2022, the show made its debut to a roaring reception from online users. The narrative of ‘Gordita Chronicles’ centres on a young woman who relocates with her family from Santo Domingo to Miami, leaving all of her friends behind, as well as the challenges the family encounters upon entering a foreign nation.

The producers of ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ an unique show hosted by Latinx comedic superstar Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz, said they were “heartbroken” by the bigger programming changes at HBO Max that prevented the show from having a second season at its original location.

They further added, ‘As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic. We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it is filling for LatinX content in the media landscape’, Variety reported.