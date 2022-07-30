Sidhu Moosewala’s father gets son’s face tattooed on arm; pic goes viral

The late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents gave an emotional homage to him by getting tattoos of him on their arms. His father, Balkaur Singh made a tattoo of Moose Wala’s face on his arm. Moose Wala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab.

In addition to the portrait, Balkaur Singh also added a Punjabi phrase ‘Sarwan Putt’ which means ‘obedient son’. However, Sidhu’s mother Charn Kaur also had ‘Sarwan Putt’ written on her arm.

Tears in Bapuji's eyes , Heart Wrenching!? Trust me Universe has worse punishment for those who snatched son from MaaBapuji !#InquireAAP4SecurityLeak#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/eaTHKQse7U — jazDhali (@jazdhali7) July 28, 2022

From doing thapi on his funeral to tattooing his face on arms with a smile, bapu made his son #SidhuMooseWala immortal in every sense.??#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala • #InquireAAP4SecurityLeak pic.twitter.com/zM1wQYQF16 — Daily Sidhu. (@sidhu_daily) July 28, 2022

As soon as the video of the parents was posted online, netizens became emotional and showered love on them. ‘Can’t ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength’ a user wrote. ‘After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu’s parents and fans’, another added.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab on May 29. The event happened a day after his security was removed by the Punjab police among 424 others. He had joined the Congress party in December last year prior to the Assembly elections.