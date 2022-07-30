Sikh-Guru sacrifices are important to India’s history; CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said on Friday that India’s history would be incomplete unless the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus was mentioned, as they transformed their ‘bhakti’ (devotion) into ‘shakti’ (power) to protect the nation. He also praised the Sikh gurus for their ‘unrivalled’ contribution to preserving the nation’s dignity and culture, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to a statement issued to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 401st Prakashotsava at Raj Bhavan here, the Chief Minister, wearing a saffron turban, said, ‘The selfless service and devotion with which the Sikh gurus defended the country has always served as an inspiration to all citizens. The divine tradition of the Sikh gurus never allowed divisive foreign elements who came with the intention of crushing our dharma to succeed ‘, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also expressed his displeasure with the lack of recognition given to the Sikh tradition, saying, ‘No country can progress unless it learns from its past. Even as we progress, we must preserve our history. Sikh Gurus remind us of India’s glorious victory over tyranny’. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was also in attendance, described the Sikh tradition as a ‘great culture of humanity’.

‘The Gurus enlightened us with all the qualities of humanity, including religious faith, values, compassion, selfless service, and they also inspired others to protect the nation,’ she said. In commemoration of the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj’s four sons, Adityanath announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to honour their legacy and sacrifice. ‘Who doesn’t know that Aurangzeb wanted the Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singhji to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of the great Guru traditions by luring them,’ the chief minister said.

He also stated that the Sikh community is known throughout the world for its dedication to the nation. ‘ It is well known who drove the Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. Guru Tegh Bahadurji Maharaj was the one who protected Kashmiri Pandits in the country’, Adityanath stated. ‘ Maharaja Ranjit Singh renamed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple the Golden Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aurangzeb destroyed the temple, but Maharaja Ranjit Singh made it golden ‘, he stated.

The Chief Minister stated that celebrations were only possible because of a fearless environment. Such events, he said, could not be organised in Kabul. Adityanath urged all citizens to learn ‘Gurmukhi’ and embrace the rich Sikh tradition, describing the organisation of ‘Langar’ in Gurdwaras as a wonderful human tradition. On the occasion, the chief minister also launched the ‘Uttar Pradesh Punjabi Academy’ mobile application.