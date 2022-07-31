2 months after wedding, 18-year-old girl found dead at marital home in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An 18-year-old woman was found dead at her husband’s house in Kokkallur. The deceased, identified as Alka, was found hanging in her bedroom, at 1.20 pm on Saturday.

Alka and Prajeesh were in love and married two months ago. Her husband Prajeesh and her in-laws were not home at the time. Prajeesh’s father upon returning from work found that the door was locked from the inside. He with help from their neighbours knocked down the door only to find Alka dead.

The body was shifted to Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode after the inquest. Alka’s parents are Suresh Babu, Mini, and have a sibling, Ajil Babu. Atholi police have initiated a probe into the matter.