49 lakh cash seized in Bengal, three Jharkhand Congress MLAs suspended.

The Congress has now suspended three Jharkhand MLAs who were found with cash worth Rs. 49 lakh in Bengal on Saturday. The action against the MLAs came only days after Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate found cash worth 21 crore at his aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence as part of an investigation into a case involving school jobs in Bengal. Mukherjee was also detained.

Irfan Ansari of Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap of Khijri, and Naman Bixal Kongari of Kolebira are the Congress MLAs who have been suspended. At a news conference, Jharkhand Congress chief Avinash Pande made the major statement and stated that the party wants to set an example by taking strong action.

Congressman Pawan Khera slammed the BJP at the briefing and claimed that the opposition party was out to overthrow a government by targeting legislators. ‘Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and now Jharkhand. BJP sets an example of its low level of politics every month.’

‘The government has a function due to which it is brought to power. It is not the government’s job to think about how to come to power at the place of work where he has lost the election. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji may not understand this thing,’ he added.