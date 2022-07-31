Top ITBP official Sanjay Arora appointed commissioner of Delhi Police.

Sanjay Arora, director general of the ITBP and a member of the Tamil Nadu cadre from the 1988 batch, has been chosen to serve as the new commissioner of the Delhi Police, the MHA said in an order on Sunday.

‘Consequent upon inter-cadre deputation of Shri Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Director General, ITBP to AGMUT cadre, the competent authority has approved that Shri SL Thaosen, IPS (MP:88), Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP vice Shri Sanjay Arora, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier,’ the MHA said.

Arora, a Tamil Nadu cadre officer from the 1988 batch, was named the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August of last year, and on September 1 he assumed command of the India-China LAC guarding force. He was handed extra responsibility for another border patrol agency, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), last year when its commander, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, declared his retirement on December 31. The SSB’s main responsibility is to watch over India’s unfenced borders with Nepal and Bhutan.