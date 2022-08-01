A healthy and delicious breakfast recipe of Moonglet

One of the greatest sources of protein is moong dal. Moong dal, a mainstay in every Indian cuisine, is not only delectable but also has several number of advantages. Moonglet, a puffy variation of cheela, is a very scrumptious and nutritious breakfast. With a comparable texture and more flavour variation, it may readily take the place of pancakes. To make it more pleasing to your palate, spread the topping of your choice. We have this simple recipe for you to follow if you are curious about how to cook this delicacy.

Ingredients

Yellow Moong Dal – 1 cup Onion – ½ nos, Tomato – ½ nos, Capsicum – ½ nos, Butter – 2 tbsp, Dry Mango Powder – ¼ tbsp, Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp, Green Chilli – 1 piece, Asafoetida – 2 pinches, Salt – as per taste.

Methods

Soak the moong dal for four to five hours prior to cooking.

Add the soaked moong dal to a blender to create a thick paste. Add required water.

Add asafoetida, salt, and dry mango powder, and mix well.

Add the sliced onion, tomato, pepper, green chilli, and coriander leaves at this point. Mix thoroughly.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter to a hot pan.

Pour the batter in after coating the pan with butter.

To make thick Moonglets, select a shallower, smaller pan. Cook the batter.

Serve the Moonglet with your choice of chutney or ketchup.