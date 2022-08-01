Brands of homegrown vodka that are unquestionably worth trying

Vodka is a clear spirit with Polish, Swedish, and Russian roots that is popular among drink connoisseurs who prefer cocktails with subdued, elegant flavours. Standard vodkas have a volume alcohol content of 40%. This beverage was initially intended to be consumed plain, but due to its delicate flavour, it is widely used as a foundation for cocktails.

Vodka is a gastronomic delight for people who adore its flavour and is also used in cookery. A prime example is how well-liked vodka sauce pasta is worldwide. In India, the white spirit market has been continuously expanding at a pace of 20 to 30 percent, and over time, several domestic brands have developed fresh, intriguing variants.

Smoke Lab:

The first premium vodka exported from India is called Smoke Lab. The New Delhi-based company was created in 2020 and is the brainchild of Varun Jain, MD of NV Distilleries. It includes three Smoke brand products: Smoke Vodka, Smoke Wear, and Smoke Water. It is 5X distilled in a distillery with a zero carbon footprint from premium local Basmati rice and pure Himalayan spring water. It is also gluten-free and vegan.

In 2019, the Smoke Classic and Smoke Aniseed versions were introduced. Smoke Lab vodka has a subtle Indian and classic undertone and is smooth and elegant. It can be found at a few select shops in Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, and Mumbai.

Rahasya:

The first vodka with an infusion of India is called Rahasya. It was introduced by Blisswater Industries Private Limited as a premium artisan vodka that was influenced by the folklore and mysticism of India. Rahasya is influenced by Indian culinary tradition and nostalgia, and it tastes authentically desi. Rahasya caters to the modern customer who is aspiring, worldly, and deeply entrenched in Indian culture. Maharashtra, Goa, Pondicherry, Daman, and Silvassa all sell Rahasya Vodka.

Magic Moments:

Breweries in the Radico Khaitan Group produced it. In 2006, Magic Moments was introduced. It comes in six different flavours: chocolate, ginger and lemongrass, lemon, strawberry, green apple, orange, and orange. This triple-distilled Indian brand, which is described as creamy and lemony with a hint of spice, holds more than 53% of the market across price points in the Vodka category and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka are some of the key markets.

Romanov:

It is one of the most reasonably priced brands of vodka. The company that makes it is United Spirits, a division of United Breweries Group. The Russian Romanov dynasty, which ruled for centuries until the 1900s, is where the name ‘Romanov’ originates. The vodka has a strong flavour with undertones of spice. Therefore, this vodka is a fantastic choice for individuals who prefer their drinks to have a powerful aftertaste. Numerous quality tastes and flavours of this vodka are offered, including Orange, Apple, and Lemon.

Billion Air Vodka:

98 percent American corn and 2 percent wheat are used to make Billion Air Vodka, which is obtained, distilled, and packaged in India. Its flavour is dominated by soft, muted floral notes. Muted, light floral tones dominate its taste. It has smooth, soft flavours and a sweet aftertaste. It is perfect as a cocktail mixer. The vodka has an enticing packaging of black and gold.

White Mischief:

One of the top selling brands in India is White Mischief, another item produced by United Breweries Group. Its affordable pricing and the flavours, Strawberry+Ginseng, Mango+Mint, and Green Apple+Cinnamon, which appeal to youthful customers, are to blame for its widespread success.