Earth is suddenly rotating more quickly than usual, which could mean our doom.

It is common knowledge that the Earth rotates on its axis in about 24 hours. But significant seismic shifts are occurring to this acknowledged reality. Scientists claim that on July 29, Earth made a full rotation in less than 24 hours, or 1.59 milliseconds faster than usual. It should be noted that the blue planet has spun faster before. However, atomic clocks have lately shown that the Earth’s rotation is accelerating quickly.

The shortest day of the year was July 19 in 2020, which also happened to be the shortest month on record for Earth. There were 1.47 milliseconds left in the day.

The Earth continued to rotate at a substantially faster rate the next year, but no records were broken.

Earth rotated at its quickest rate ever on June 29, 2022, and there was a day that lasted 1.50 milliseconds shorter on July 26, 2022.

According to estimates, the globe may continue to experience shorter days in the years to come. According to the news source Interesting Engineering (IE), Earth may be entering a 50-year phase of shorter days right now.

Why does Earth rotate so quickly?

There are now no clear explanations for why Earth has started spinning so quickly. However, numerous well-respected hypotheses are currently in circulation.

Some assert that the melting of glaciers is to blame for the decrease in weight of poles.

Others see that throughout time, the molten core of our planet’s interior moves.

While some think that earthquake activity may be to blame, others think that the ‘Chandler wobble,’ or little tilt of the Earth’s geographic poles over its surface, is to blame.

What are the repercussions?

According to research, the atomic clocks used in GPS satellites may be significantly impacted by Earth’s quickening rotation. It won’t account for how the Earth’s rotation changes over time.

Due to the need to account for the effects of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, GPS satellites will soon be rendered ineffective.

In addition, since they are synchronised with NTP servers, smartphones, PCs, and other communications systems will become unusable.

Since the clock progresses from 23:59:59 to 23:59:60 before resetting to 00:00:00, a time jump like this can crash programmes and corrupt data.