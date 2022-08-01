Foods that boost immunity during the monsoon season

With these fruits and vegetables, you can strengthen your immunity throughout the rainy season.

During the monsoon season, when many individuals tend to get sick with various bacterial diseases, a nutritious diet is crucial to preserve good health. Therefore, it’s crucial to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the monsoon season to keep your health in check.

Fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables are readily accessible in the market and can help strengthen immunity and fight illnesses. You should not skip out on this fresh food because it offers numerous health advantages, including disease prevention and weight loss. Here are some fruits and vegetables that can keep you healthy this monsoon and strengthen your immune system.

Plums

Because plums include vitamin C and K, potassium, copper, and fibre, eating a diet high in them during the monsoon will strengthen your immune and fight off frequent illnesses during this time. Due to their significant health advantages, plums are a fantastic food to eat during the monsoon season. Plums also aid in relieving constipation.

Beetroot

Everybody occasionally has low haemoglobin levels. Beetroot is the only food from the monsoon season that can help raise haemoglobin levels. The beetroot is a great food source for people who need more nutrients because it also has minerals like manganese, fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and iron.

In order to reap the most health benefits, consume it in the form of juice, soup, or salad on a regular basis to ensure increased circulation and blood pressure regulation. Due to its high immunity levels, beetroot is ideal for eating during the rainy season.

Jamun

Calcium, which is present in jamun, helps to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, the fruit can aid in gastrointestinal issues that are frequent during the monsoon season. These fruits also improve renal, liver, and blood circulation functions. In addition to having a lot of vitamin C and fibre, jamun also has iron, which supports a stronger immune system.

Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Around this time of year, the bottle gourd, also known as lauki, is regarded as one of the healthiest vegetables. Fibre is easily absorbed by the body, which helps to maintain a healthy digestive system. In addition, it has significant levels of the antioxidant vitamins B and C as well as iron, which is recognised to be a powerful antioxidant. Furthermore, it is a low-calorie vegetable, making it a must-have for those who are working out to reduce their weight.

Lychee or Litchi

Due to its high water content, the monsoon season in India is perfect for lychee growing. Colds, acid reflux, and digestive issues can all be treated with this fruit juice. People with asthma who have trouble breathing during the rainy season may benefit from lychee as well. Additionally, lychees are widely renowned for boosting the human immune system.

Cucumber

Cucumbers can be consumed all year, but the monsoon season is the best time to do it. The quick development of cucumber plants is attributed to the cold environment and plentiful rainfall. Cucumbers give the body the essential moisture it needs during the monsoon season to maintain a strong immune system. Cucumber is rich in potassium, manganese, copper, as well as vitamins A, B, C, and K.

Ginger

Antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory effects are all present in ginger. It also strengthens the immune system and is high in antioxidants. This cure is used in households for a number of ailments, such as bodily aches, sore throats, colds, and coughs. In addition to tea, you may add ginger to soups, curries, and milk to produce Haldi Doodh.

Yoghurt

Many people think curd can be hazardous to the body during the monsoon season because of its coolness. Foods with a warm character (like turmeric milk) boost immunity during the monsoon season. However, curd contains ‘good bacteria’ that enhance gut immunity, nutritional absorption, and digestion. During the rainy season, diarrhoea and food poisoning are common complaints caused by curd because it soothes stomach infections.

Nuts

Dates, almonds, walnuts, and cashews are delicious at any time of year. These nuts are rich in vitamins and minerals and are a great supplement to the diet during the monsoon season. These foods, which are high in both riboflavin and niacin, help to boost your immunity. Their antioxidant capabilities maintain the health of your cells, making them a perfect snack during the monsoon.