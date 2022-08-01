Pakistani authors’ books no longer be taught at Aligarh Muslim University

The managing committee of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has voted to strike Maulana Abul Ala Maududi and Syed Qutub’s books from the required reading list. The Department of Islamic Studies has these texts on its course syllabus. These texts were covered in BA and MA courses at AMU.

According to a top AMU employee, India Today ‘This decision has been taken in response to a recent letter that was written by social activist and academician Madhu Kishwar, along with some other academicians, to PM Modi, in which the books of these authors were demanded not to be taught to the students. The academicians had not just named the AMU, but also the Jamia Milia Islamia and Hamdard Universities, claiming that all these universities had books written by Pakistani authors in their curriculum.’

Some academicians have also claimed that Islamic scholar Maulana Maududi was known for his anti-Hindu remarks and that including books written by such a disputed figure in the curriculum was itself inviting controversy.

According to Professor Muhammad Ismail, head of AMU’s Islamic Studies Department, ‘board has decided to remove all books written by Pakistani authors from all curriculums, even though these books do not promote anything controversial and have been on the curriculum of AMU for a long time.’