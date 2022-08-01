Updated fuel prices for the month of August announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of August. The price of Premium petrol, super grade petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in August.

Premium petrol price will cost QR1.90, the same as last month. Super grade petrol will be QR 2.10, and diesel will cost QR 2.05 for August. In July and June, the price of premium petrol was reduced by 5 dirhams. The price of Super grade petrol and diesel have not seen any changes from November 2021.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.