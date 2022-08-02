According to a study, ancient rocks can reveal how Earth was able to support life.

According to a recent study that was published in Nature Communications, the planet’s core’s ‘rejuvenation’ was the only thing that made life on earth viable. The report also claims that approximately 565 million years ago, the earth’s magnetic field was just about 10% of what it is today, and the planet was headed for the same fate as Mars, where no evidence of life has been found as of yet. The Cambrian explosion, sometimes known as the ‘biological great bang,’ strengthened the magnetic field.

‘The inner core is tremendously important. Right before the inner core started to grow, the magnetic field was at the point of collapse, but as soon as the inner core started to grow, the field was regenerated,’ John Tarduno, corresponding author of the paper, said in a press statement.

The study considers rocks close to the centre of the earth that were subjected to experiments using a carbon dioxide laser and a magnetometer called a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID). The objective was to ascertain how the earth’s core has changed through time.

The study found that the magnetic field becomes stronger as a result of electric currents produced by the magma existing in the rocks on the earth’s surface’s outer core.

‘We could investigate the possibility that the current inner core is split into two sections because we more precisely constrained the inner core’s age. Plate tectonic movements on Earth’s surface indirectly affected the inner core, and the history of these movements is imprinted deep within Earth in the inner core’s structure,’ added Tarduno, in the press statement.