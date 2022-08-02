Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,880, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4735, higher by Rs 25. The price of yellow metal surged after three days. Yesterday, the price was down by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down Rs 96 or 0.2% at Rs 51,530 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell Rs 256 or 0.44% to Rs 58,070 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,778.69 per ounce. This is the highest price of the precious metal since July 5. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,791.10 per ounce.