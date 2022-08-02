How to make fluffy, delicious bread in a pressure cooker

Who doesn’t enjoy waking up to a warm, crunchy, freshly made butter toast? There is no doubting that there are more than 100 different types of ‘bread,’ which is a worldwide breakfast staple. In reality, every region of the world has at least one distinctive bread variation.

If you enjoy having bread for morning as well, we have a recipe for you that will allow you to make bread in the convenience of your own home without using an oven. Continue reading to learn more about this pressure cooker-made, incredibly simple, quick bread recipe.

Take a pressure cooker, preferably one that holds 5 litres or more, to make this quick, soft, and fluffy bread. Inside the pressure cooker, set a griddle made of stainless steel. Pre-heat the pressure cooker for 5 to 10 minutes on low burner just before baking the bread.

After that, start kneading the dough. Take 2 cups of all-purpose or refined flour to make the bread dough. Put it through a sieve, then combine in some salt. Introduce the dry ingredients now if you want to add extra spices or make your bread a little spicier.

Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of warm water, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 ½ dry active yeast, mix it using a spoon and let the mixture turn a little cloudy.

After thoroughly combining the flour mixture with the 14 cup of melted butter and 2 1\2 cups of oil, add the yeast mixture. Make a smooth dough and then sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and oil. Put cling film over it to keep it apart.

After the dough has risen for an hour, give it a good knead with your hands or a rolling pin. For an additional hour, knead it once more and cover with a cotton kitchen towel.

After removing it, lubricate the bread tin with butter, then pour the bread mix inside after flattening it with a rolling pin to the desired form. Brush melted butter, salt and pepper on top, wrap with silver foil and carefully place it inside the pressure cooker on the griddle.

Close the lid and bake the cake for 30-45 minutes. Check by inserting a toothpick. demold the bread, cut it nicely and serve.

Serve fresh with butter or jam and enjoy.