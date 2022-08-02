Indian Railways to resume service of two trains

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to resume the operation of two trains. The national transporter will resume the services of trains connecting Okha-Nathdwara and Ajmer-Santragachi.

Train No. 19575 Okha-Nathdwara weekly train service will leave Okha at 8:20 am on every Wednesday, starting from August 10 and will reach Nathdwara at 6:30 am the following day. Train No. 19576 Nathdwara-Okha weekly train will leave Nathdwara (Rajasthan) at 8:30 pm on every Thursday, starting from August 11, and will reach Okha (Gujarat) at 6:55 pm the following day.

Train No. 18009 Santragachi-Ajmer weekly train will leave Santragachi (West Bengal) at 1:00 pm on every Friday, starting from August 5, and will reach Ajmer at 4:55 am the following day. Train No. 18010 Ajmer-Santraganchi weekly train service will leave Ajmer every Sunday at 11:30 pm, starting from August 7, and will reach Santragachi at 2:30 pm on the following Tuesday.