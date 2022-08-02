IRCTC announces new ‘Swadesh Darshan train tour package’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the Swadesh Darshan train tour package. The package is announced for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh.

The 9 nights and 10-day tour will begin from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on November 10. The tour will cover Jagannath Puri, Gangasagar and Kamakhya Temple. Passengers can board and deboard the train at Indore, Rani Kamalapati and Jabalpur stations.

The coat of the package is Rs 16,950 per person. It includes arrangements for the stay in standard economy Non-AC hotel rooms on twin and triple sharing basis, three meals a day and travel of tourists

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.