Ptron launches new neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Indian electronics manufacturer, Ptron launched its new neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones named ‘Ptron Tangent Duo’ in India. The new earphones are available on Amazon at a launch price of Rs. 499 in Fav Black, Grey, Magic Blue, and Ocean Green colours.

These neckband earphones are equipped with 13mm drivers and AAC Codec audio. It support Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity and dual device pairing. The new earphones are widely compatible with Android and iOS devices. They have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Also Read: Asus launches new smartphone: Details

They come with multi-function controls and an in-line HD microphone for managing calls and music. These earphones are also compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It pack a 200mAh battery that gives up to 24 hours of playtime. It will give up to 3 hours of backup in 10-minute charge.