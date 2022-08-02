RTI reveals, Land sale to NCP leader Nawab Malik genuine

During the hearing of Nawab Malik’s bail request, the legal team for the former Maharastra cabinet minister and NCP leader cited significant information gained through a Right to Information (RTI) request to refute a crucial Enforcement Directorate (ED) assertion in the 3 acre Goawala compound case.

According to the ED, Malik purchased a property from Salim Patel, a go-between for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Then he had this courted and gave money to the underworld.

The fact that Patel had a fake Power of Attorney (POA) from the landowner, Munira Plumber, was the key piece of evidence on which the ED was relying.

The 3 acre Goawala property in Kurla had encroachments, according to the agency Plumber, and Plumber had handed a POA to Patel along with some cash to eliminate the encroachments.

Malik claimed that Patel had provided him with a POA that Plumber had signed approving the sale of the Kurla property. Plumber told the ED that she had never granted a POA to sell the property and thus the ED stated that it was a forged document.