Sale of Realme Watch 3 smartwatch begins in India: Details

Mumbai: The first sale of Realme Watch 3 smartwatch began in India. The Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its Realme Watch 3 smartwatch in the Indian markets last week alongside Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and Buds Wireless 2S earphones.

The price of the smartwatch is at Rs. 3,499 and it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 on the company website, Flipkart and other offline retail channels in the country. Flipkart is providing cashback of 5 percent on purchases of Realme Watch 3 using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. The new wearable can be purchased in Black and Grey colours.

The new smartwatch has a rectangular dial and a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240×286 pixels and 500 nits of peak brightness. It offers more than 110 sports modes and has more than 110 watch faces that can be customized via the companion app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone. The wearable supports Bluetooth calling and works on an AI-based noise cancellation algorithm.

It sports SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking alongside stress, step, and sleep tracking. It has a 340mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.