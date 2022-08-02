Today, PM Modi to meet with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Today in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a meeting with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives. The two leaders will hold talks on a range of subjects after which several agreements between the two parties are expected to be signed. Solih arrived in the capital of India on Monday as part of a four-day trip.

The visit comes weeks after the Union cabinet led by PM Modi approved a pact for judicial cooperation between India and Maldives. The partnership will serve as a platform for applying information (IT) benefits for court digitalisation and may present a potential growth for IT businesses and start-ups in both nations.

On Monday, Solih met with S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs. After the meeting, Jaishankar claimed that the ‘complementary’ ‘Neighborhood First’ and ‘India First’ policies of India and the Maldives strengthen the special partnership.

One of India’s main maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean is the Maldives, and overall bilateral ties, including those involving security and defence, have been strengthening recently. In 2018, Solih travelled to India for the first time since becoming president.